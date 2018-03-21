Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Successor May Be Cheaper Than Original

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the cost to make the next iPhone X. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X Price: A recent rumor claims that the next generation of the iPhone X may be cheaper to make, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the device is now 10% cheaper to make than the original iPhone X. If true, this would allow Apple to introduce the second-generation iPhone X at a cheaper price than its predecessor. This may also help the company move more of the devices, as the high price might have been a sticking point for some customers.

Watch Bands: There are loads of new Apple Watch Bands on the way, BGR notes. The tech company is showing off its collection of Watch Bands for Spring 2018 and there are 10 new options to chose from and a variety of colors available. The new Bands are a bit pricey, starting at $49. However, that’s a far cry from the most expensive Bands in the new collection, which will set customers back $489.

Siri Privacy: There’s a new bug in Siri that can leak a person’s private messages, reports 9to5Mac. The new issue has to do with asking Siri to read contents of messages. This virtual assistant will do so, even if the contents are hidden on the lock screen. The one exception to this is text that comes directly from AAPL’s own Messages app. Siri will only read the content of these if the device is unlocked.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.