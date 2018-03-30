Are Banks Open on Good Friday 2018?

Are banks open on Good Friday?

Anyone wanting to stop by their bank today is in luck. Banks don’t close on Good Friday. However, banks don’t open their doors on Easter. Granted, Easter is always on a Sunday,and banks are typically closed on that day anyway. Still, it is worth pointing out for the sake of clarity.

It’s important to know that this doesn’t cover all banks. Some smaller banks may chose to keep their doors closed on Good Friday. Larger ones, such as Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) or Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), will be open today.

The following are the holidays that you can expect banks to close down for.

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Day

Presidents’ Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

It’s important to know that this list may vary depending on your bank, but these are the holidays that all of the major banks in the U.S. close their doors for.

Now that you know the answer to the question “Are banks open on Good Friday,” you may still have some questions about other services that are open today. For example, the Post Office. You can follow this link to see if the Post Office is open today, and for a list of holidays that it shuts down for.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.