Arista Networks (ANET) a Strong Buy This Week

Arista Networks (ANET) a Strong Buy at $295.15 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Strong Buy recommendation for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is grounded on an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive. Being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

The company is a $21.8 billion in market value component of the Computer Communications GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. ANET is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 10 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 85 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ANET has earned well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. ANET's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Arista Networks places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ANET's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ANET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $295.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ANET currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.