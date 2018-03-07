At $10.63, Ford Motor (F) a Sell based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Sell recommendation for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

F ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Motor Vehicles, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Durables, with a market value of $43.2 billion.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 62 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has attained average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. F's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ford Motor places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures F's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at F's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of F's shares based on the recent $10.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.