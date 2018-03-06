At $103.41, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Sell this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) current Sell recommendation is based in part on a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter. While DIS derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DIS has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

With a $156.2 billion market value, the company ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Media Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, DIS is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 1 within the 1 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 210 among the 255 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 3,660 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media Conglomerates industry group is ranked 125 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores DIS has realized are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DIS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DIS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, The Walt Disney Company places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DIS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $103.41 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DIS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.