At $110.99, Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy

This week, Crown Castle International (CCI) stays a Buy based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Buy recommendation for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average. CCI has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

With a $46.1 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Real Estate Investment Trusts, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CCI puts it 32 among the 222 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 262 among the 996 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 1,409 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 116 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CCI has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CCI's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CCI's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Crown Castle International places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CCI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $110.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CCI currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.