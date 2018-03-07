At $113.65, Chevron (CVX) a Hold

Chevron (CVX) a Hold at $113.65 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and news. The investment rationale for Chevron Corp's (NYSE:CVX) Hold recommendation is based in part on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is near average. The company's recommendation may have been impacted adversely by being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a constituent of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. CVX's market value is $215.8 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for CVX by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 63 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CVX has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CVX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises are much worse than average. CVX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Chevron's fundamental scores give CVX a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CVX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of CVX's shares based on the recent $113.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.