At $122.95, Monsanto Company (MON) a Buy

Monsanto Company (MON) a Buy at $122.95 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and analysis. Monsanto Company's (NYSE:MON) Buy recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. MON has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 16 company Chemicals: Agricultural GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 163 company GICS Process Industries sector. MON's market value is $54.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for MON by Portfolio Grader places it 5 among the 16 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Process Industries sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Agricultural industry group is ranked 67 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MON has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MON's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Monsanto Company places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MON's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MON's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of MON's shares based on the recent $122.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.