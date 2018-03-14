At $134.35, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a Sell

The Sell for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The rationale for Johnson & Johnson Co's (NYSE:JNJ) Sell recommendation is grounded on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, an analytical score that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter. JNJ derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to a degree. JNJ has maintained this ranking for the last month.

JNJ is one of the 655 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a constituent of the 39 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of JNJ is $359.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for JNJ puts it 27 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 90 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JNJ scores are below-average in 8 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JNJ's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Johnson & Johnson a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view JNJ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $134.35 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, JNJ currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.