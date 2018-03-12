At $143.58, American Tower (AMT) a Buy based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy, for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. As a part of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness, the company's Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

AMT is a $59.6 billion in market value component of the Real Estate Investment Trusts GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 19 among the 222 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. AMT is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 233 among the 993 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 1,368 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Investment Trusts industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

American Tower has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AMT's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. American Tower's fundamental scores give AMT a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of AMT's shares based on the recent $143.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.