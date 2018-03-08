At $ 157.540, Deere & Co (DE) Shares a Buy

At $ 157.540, Deere & Co (DE) a Buy based on the most recent market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Deere & Co's (NYSE:DE) Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average results in 1 area: analytical scoring that is below average. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 278 companies in the GICS Producer Manufacturing sector DE is a member of the 36 company Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery GICS industry group within this sector. DE's market value is $51.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for DE by Portfolio Grader places it 14 among the 36 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Trucks/Construction/Farm Machinery industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Deere & Co has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DE's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Deere & Co a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures DE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of DE's shares based on the recent $ 157.540 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.