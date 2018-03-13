At $181.72, Apple (AAPL) a Buy based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Buy recommendation for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a constituent of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. AAPL's market value is $913.3 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AAPL puts it 12 among the 55 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AAPL has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Apple's fundamental scores give AAPL a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AAPL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $181.72 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.