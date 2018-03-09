At $226.65, General Dynamics (GD) a Hold

General Dynamics (GD) remains a Hold this week based on the latest analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE:GD) needs to be evaluated from the perspective of being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Reasons for this recommendation include analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a member of the 54 company Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of GD is $67.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GD puts it 31 among the 54 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 20 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system General Dynamics has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. GD's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give General Dynamics a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $226.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.