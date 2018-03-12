At $229.95, General Dynamics (GD) a Hold

This week, General Dynamics (GD) stays a Hold based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE:GD) Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average and analytical scoring that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GD has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

GD is one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a member of the 54 company Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group within this sector. GD's market value is $68.3 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for GD by Portfolio Grader places it 32 among the 54 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 17 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system General Dynamics has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GD's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GD's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Dynamics places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GD's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of GD's shares based on the recent $229.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.