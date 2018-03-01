At $246.46, Broadcom (AVGO) a Buy

This week, Broadcom (AVGO) stays a Buy based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Buy recommendation for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. AVGO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. AVGO's market value is $100.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for AVGO by Portfolio Grader places it 26 among the 62 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Broadcom has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

AVGO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AVGO's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Broadcom's fundamental scores give AVGO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AVGO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $246.46 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AVGO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.