At $264.79, Arista Networks (ANET) a Strong Buy

The Strong Buy for Arista Networks (ANET) this week is based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Strong Buy recommendation for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness. ANET has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

The company is a constituent of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. ANET has a market value of $19.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 21 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 86 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Arista Networks has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ANET's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. ANET's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Arista Networks a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ANET's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $264.79 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ANET currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.