At $273.38, Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell

The Sell for Goldman Sachs (GS) this week is based on the most recent market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is significant considering it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GS has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is one of the 996 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a constituent of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of GS is $103.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 37 among the 41 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores GS has attained are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. GS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Goldman Sachs a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of GS's shares based on the recent $273.38 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

