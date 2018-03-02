At $313.26, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) a Strong Sell

This week, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stays a Strong Sell based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's (NYSE:CMG) current Strong Sell recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. CMG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

With a $8.9 billion market value, the company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Restaurants, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 55 among the 56 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 248 among the 256 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 4,301 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Restaurants industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has received below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CMG's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Chipotle Mexican Grill's fundamental scores give CMG a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges CMG's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $313.26 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CMG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.