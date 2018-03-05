At $344.67, Boeing Company (BA) a Strong Buy based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Strong Buy recommendation for Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is all the more notable as a result of its being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive. BA has maintained this ranking for the last month.

BA is a $205.9 billion in market value member of the Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 54 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. BA is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 8 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 93 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 20 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Boeing Company has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Boeing Company a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of BA's shares based on the recent $344.67 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.