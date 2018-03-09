At $35.91, MGM Resorts International (MGM) a Buy

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Raised to Buy this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 255 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector MGM is a member of the 24 company Casinos/Gaming GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MGM is $20.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Casinos/Gaming industry group is ranked 2 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MGM Resorts International has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. MGM's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give MGM Resorts International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MGM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of MGM's shares based on the recent $35.91 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.