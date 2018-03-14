At $36.43, Comcast (CMCSA) a Sell

!SUMMSTORY1.2 based on the most current stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold, for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is grounded on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

CMCSA is a $167.2 billion in market value member of the Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for CMCSA puts it 6 among the 12 companies in this industry group. CMCSA is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 176 among the 254 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 3,062 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 108 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CMCSA scores are below-average in 3 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's scores for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Comcast a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CMCSA's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $36.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

