At $37.18, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) a Buy

This week, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) stays a Buy based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Buy recommendation for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness. FOXA has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $39.0 billion market value, FOXA ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Movies/Entertainment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FOXA puts it 9 among the 45 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 91 among the 255 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector, and number 1,390 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Movies/Entertainment industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Twenty-First Century Fox has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FOXA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. FOXA's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Twenty-First Century Fox places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FOXA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $37.18 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FOXA currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.