At $37.73, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Shares a Hold

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Shares a Hold at $37.73 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's (NASDAQ:FOXA) current Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is the result of a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. FOXA has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

FOXA is a $40.1 billion in market value constituent of the Movies/Entertainment GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FOXA puts it 11 among the 44 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. FOXA is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 103 among the 254 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 1,844 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Movies/Entertainment industry group is ranked 82 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Twenty-First Century Fox has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

FOXA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. FOXA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Twenty-First Century Fox a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure FOXA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $37.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FOXA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.