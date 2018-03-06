At $41.63, Foot Locker (FL) a Sell based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Foot Locker Inc's (NYSE:FL) Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

FL is classified as a member of the 37 company Apparel/Footwear Retail GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 149 company GICS Retail Trade sector. FL's market value is $5.0 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for FL puts it 34 among the 37 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear Retail industry group is ranked 46 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores realized by FL are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

FL's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. FL's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Foot Locker's fundamental scores give FL a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of FL's shares based on the recent $41.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

