At $43.78, Coca-Cola (KO) a Sell based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Sell recommendation for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is significant considering it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated above average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

KO ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Beverages: Non-Alcoholic, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, with a market value of $187.6 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores received by the company are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KO's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Coca-Cola a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $43.78 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KO currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

