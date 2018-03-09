At $44.00, Mondelez International (MDLZ) a Hold

Mondelez International (MDLZ) a Hold this week based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Hold recommendation for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is based on reasoning that considers analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. As a component in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. MDLZ has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The company is a component of the 9 company Food: Major Diversified GICS industry group, which is part of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. The market value of MDLZ is $65.4 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Currently, MDLZ is ranked 1 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 124 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Mondelez International has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDLZ's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDLZ's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Mondelez International's fundamental scores give MDLZ a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MDLZ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MDLZ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of MDLZ's shares based on the recent $44.00 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.