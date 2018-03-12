At $44.27, Mondelez International (MDLZ) a Hold

Mondelez International (MDLZ) a Hold at $44.27 based on the most recent news, and comparative pricing of its shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Hold, derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. Influencing this recommendation are a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, and analytical scoring that is near average. MDLZ has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 153 companies in the GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector the company is a constituent of the 9 company Food: Major Diversified GICS industry group within this sector. MDLZ's market value is $65.4 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group MDLZ is currently ranked number 2 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Food: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 123 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Mondelez International has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDLZ's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mondelez International a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MDLZ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MDLZ's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of MDLZ's shares based on the recent $44.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.