At $44.34, Cisco (CSCO) a Hold based on the latest market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. While Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hold recommendation derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. Factors in this recommendation include an analytical score that is well below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

CSCO is a $212.0 billion in market value component of the Computer Communications GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CSCO puts it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. CSCO is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 199 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 2,091 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Cisco has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSCO's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CSCO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cisco places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CSCO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $44.34 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CSCO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.