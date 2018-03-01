At $46.42, Halliburton (HAL) a Sell

The Sell for Halliburton (HAL) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Sell recommendation for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. HAL has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a $40.5 billion in market value member of the Oilfield Services/Equipment GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HAL puts it 36 among the 56 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. HAL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 107 among the 172 companies in the sector of its Industrial Services sector and 3,851 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oilfield Services/Equipment industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by HAL are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. HAL's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Halliburton places in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view HAL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of HAL's shares based on the recent $46.42 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.