At $51.31, Nordstrom (JWN) a Hold

Nordstrom (JWN) a Hold this week based on the most recent stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average. JWN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

JWN ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Apparel/Footwear Retail, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $8.5 billion.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear Retail industry group is ranked 60 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Nordstrom has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

JWN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. JWN's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nordstrom a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view JWN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of JWN's shares based on the recent $51.31 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.