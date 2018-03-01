At $54.3, ConocoPhillips (COP) a Hold

ConocoPhillips (COP) a Hold this week based on the latest stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

The company is one of 134 companies within the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of COP is $64.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for COP by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system ConocoPhillips has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. COP's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give ConocoPhillips a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure COP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $54.3 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, COP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

