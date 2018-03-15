At $56.99, Morgan Stanley (MS) a Hold

The Hold for Morgan Stanley (MS) this week is based on the latest stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The calculus for Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Hold recommendation is based on reasoning that considers analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness are factors that may have positively impacted the company's Hold recommendation. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MS has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is one of the 996 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a member of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of MS is $102.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for MS by Portfolio Grader places it 26 among the 41 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Finance sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Morgan Stanley has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MS's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Morgan Stanley a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of MS's shares based on the recent $56.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.