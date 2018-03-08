At $ 59.460, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Buy

The Buy for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Abbott Laboratories's (NYSE:ABT) Buy recommendation is all the more notable as a result of its being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and an analytical score that is below average. ABT has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

ABT is classified as a member of the 169 company Medical Specialties GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 656 company GICS Health Technology sector. ABT has a market value of $103.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABT puts it 37 among the 169 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Medical Specialties industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Abbott Laboratories has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ABT's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Abbott Laboratories a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ABT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 59.460 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.