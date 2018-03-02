At $65.63, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) a Buy based on the latest stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE:BMY) Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector the company is a component of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. BMY's market value is $107.4 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BMY puts it 14 among the 38 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 82 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BMY has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BMY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BMY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of BMY's shares based on the recent $65.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.