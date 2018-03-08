At $ 67.510, CVS Health (CVS) a Sell based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Sell recommendation for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scores that are near average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CVS has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

As one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector CVS is a constituent of the 6 company Drugstore Chains GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CVS is $69.0 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group CVS is currently ranked number 3 among the 6 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 123 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, CVS Health places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CVS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 67.510 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CVS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.