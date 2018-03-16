At $67.88, DowDuPont (DWDP) a Sell

DowDuPont (DWDP) a Sell at $67.88 based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) is notable in light of it being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is below average. DWDP has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

DWDP ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Chemicals: Major Diversified, and in the top decile of sector group, Process Industries, with a market value of $158.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Process Industries sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores DWDP has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give DowDuPont a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DWDP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the recent $67.88 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.