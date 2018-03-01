At $73.13, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) a Buy

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) a Buy this week based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ:ATVI) Buy recommendation stands out more as a result of being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ATVI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is a constituent of the 25 company Recreational Products GICS industry group, which is part of the 117 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. The market value of ATVI is $55.3 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ATVI puts it 9 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Recreational Products industry group is ranked 12 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Activision Blizzard has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ATVI's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Activision Blizzard a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ATVI's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of ATVI's shares based on the recent $73.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.