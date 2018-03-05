At $73.68, Citigroup (C) Shares a Hold

Citigroup (C) Shares a Hold at $73.68 based on the latest SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a member of the 31 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 993 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of C is $189.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for C puts it 16 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Citigroup has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Citigroup places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges C's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at C's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $73.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

