At $79.99, Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Hold

Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Hold at $79.99 based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ:GILD) Hold recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and an analytical score that is well below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

GILD is one of 338 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 656 company GICS Health Technology sector. GILD has a market value of $104.8 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for GILD by Portfolio Grader places it 189 among the 338 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GILD has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GILD's grade for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Gilead Sciences a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GILD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of GILD's shares based on the recent $79.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.