At $87.12, Celgene (CELG) a Sell

Celgene (CELG) a Sell this week based on the most current analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were below average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CELG has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector CELG is a constituent of the 338 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CELG is $68.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CELG puts it 290 among the 338 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CELG's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Celgene a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CELG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $87.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CELG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.