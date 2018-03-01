At $89.7, Lowes (LOW) a Buy

The Buy for Lowes (LOW) this week is based on the latest analysis, and relative pricing of its shares. While Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) Buy recommendation derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. Aspects of this recommendation include a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Home Improvement Chains, and in the top decile of sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $74.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 39 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LOW has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. LOW's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Lowes a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view LOW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $89.7 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, LOW currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.