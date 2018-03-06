At $94.47, Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Hold

The Hold for Microchip Technology (MCHP) this week is based on the most current news, and comparative pricing of its shares. Microchip Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scoring that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MCHP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is one of 62 companies within the Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. MCHP's market value is $22.1 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MCHP puts it 36 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Microchip Technology has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MCHP's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MCHP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Microchip Technology a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MCHP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $94.47 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MCHP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.