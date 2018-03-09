AutoZone (AZO) a Sell at $654.60

The Sell for AutoZone (AZO) this week is based on the most current analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. AutoZone Inc's (NYSE:AZO) Sell recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AZO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

With a $17.7 billion market value, AZO ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Specialty Stores, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 39 among the 48 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 119 among the 149 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector, and number 3,636 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 13 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores realized by AZO are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AZO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AZO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, AutoZone places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AZO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AZO's shares based on the recent $654.60 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.