Baidu (BIDU) a Buy at $1660.38 based on the most recent analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. The calculus for Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ:BIDU) Buy recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average, and analytical scoring that is near average. The Buy recommendation for the company stands out more as a result of being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. BIDU has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 92 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 324 company GICS Technology Services sector. BIDU's market value is $577.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for BIDU by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Baidu has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. BIDU's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Baidu's fundamental scores give BIDU a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BIDU's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BIDU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $1660.38 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BIDU currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.