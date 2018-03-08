Baidu (BIDU) Upgraded to Buy This Week

Baidu (BIDU) Raised to Buy based on the latest market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 areas: an analytical score that is near average. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 323 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector the company is a component of the 92 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BIDU is $566.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for BIDU by Portfolio Grader places it 38 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 25 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BIDU has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BIDU's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. BIDU's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Baidu places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BIDU's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BIDU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of BIDU's shares based on the recent $ 1626.526 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.