Bank of America (BAC) a Buy at $31.63 based on the most current news, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third. The Buy recommendation for the company stands out more as a result of being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BAC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, with a market value of $325.4 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 50 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Bank of America has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BAC's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BAC's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Bank of America a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BAC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $31.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.