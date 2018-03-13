Bank of America (BAC) a Buy This Week

Bank of America (BAC) a Buy at $32.72 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Buy recommendation for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 1 areas: analytical scores that are near average. BAC has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Major Banks, and in the top decile of sector group, Finance, with a market value of $338.1 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Bank of America has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BAC's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bank of America places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BAC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of BAC's shares based on the recent $32.72 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.