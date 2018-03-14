Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.B) a Hold at $205.29 based on the most recent SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co (NYSE:BRK.B) is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average and analytical scores that are near average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BRK.B has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

The company is a member of the 14 company Multi-Line Insurance GICS industry group, which is part of the 996 company GICS Finance sector. BRK.B's market value is $275.5 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group BRK.B's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 among the 14 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Line Insurance industry group is ranked 35 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BRK.B has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BRK.B's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. BRK.B's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Berkshire Hathaway Energy places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BRK.B's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BRK.B's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $205.29 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BRK.B currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

