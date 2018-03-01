Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock Pops on Strong Q4 Earnings

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) stock was up on Thursday with the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

During the fiscal fourth quarter of the year, Best Buy Co Inc reported earnings per share of $2.42. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.93 from the same time last year. It’s also a blessing for BBY stock by coming in well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.04 for the period.

Best Buy Co Inc reported net income of $364 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018. This is down from its net income of $607 million that was reported in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Best Buy Co Inc for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $872 million. The electronics retailer reported operating income of $$881 million during the same period of the year prior.

Best Buy Co Inc’s revenue of $15.36 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 was also good news for BBY stock. It’s an improvement over the company’s revenue of $13.48 billion from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. It also beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $14.51 billion for the quarter.

Best Buy Co Inc also provides its outlook for fiscal 2019 in its most recent earnings report. This includes earnings per share ranging from $4.80 to $5.00 for the year. Wall Street’s is looking for earnings per share of $4.74 for fiscal 2019.

Best Buy Co Inc says that it expects revenue for its fiscal full year of 2019 to come in between $41.00 billion and $42.00 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $40.91 billion for the fiscal year.

BBY stock was up 4% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.