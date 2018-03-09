Biogen (BIIB) a Sell This Week

At $286.95, Biogen (BIIB) a Sell based on the most recent stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ:BIIB) current Sell recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is below average. BIIB derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. BIIB has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

With a $60.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BIIB puts it 236 among the 338 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 448 among the 656 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 3,326 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BIIB has received average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BIIB's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BIIB's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Biogen places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BIIB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the recent $286.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.